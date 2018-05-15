Two arrested in Osage County after deputies find meth

META - Osage County deputies arrested two people early Sunday after the Mid-Missouri drug task force served a search warrant on their house.

Meta residents Johnathon Woodall, 31, and Michelle Dallmeyer, 46, were arrested after deputies found a methamphetamine-like substance, other drugs, scales and some marijuana.

Both were taken to the Osage County Jail. Dallmeyer posted a $25000 bond while Woodhall is being held on an outstanding warrant from Cole County.