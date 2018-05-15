Two arrested in Osage County after deputies find meth
META - Osage County deputies arrested two people early Sunday after the Mid-Missouri drug task force served a search warrant on their house.
Meta residents Johnathon Woodall, 31, and Michelle Dallmeyer, 46, were arrested after deputies found a methamphetamine-like substance, other drugs, scales and some marijuana.
Both were taken to the Osage County Jail. Dallmeyer posted a $25000 bond while Woodhall is being held on an outstanding warrant from Cole County.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has approved a constitutional amendment to ban mandatory union fees. If both chambers... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri senator is trying to stop Gov. Eric Greitens' State Board of Education appointees... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Nearly 90 people have been arrested in Missouri's capital as part of a nonviolent protest... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — The Missouri House has voted to allow landlords to keep security deposits in their business bank... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is recommending that charges be dismissed against a man who... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Supreme Court ruling on Monday to lift the federal ban on sports betting could impact Missouri.... More >>
in
FULTON - When the next school year arrives, some preschoolers in Fulton will be in class for a whole school... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A House bill could expand Missouri’s sexual education classes to include discussions on consent, sexual harassment and... More >>
in
FAYETTE - Four individuals and four teams will be inducted into the Hairston Hall of Fame at Central Methodist University... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens said "in time comes the truth," just hours after prosecutors decided... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As keyless ignition vehicles become more common in the U.S., concern is growing about carbon monoxide safety. ... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Severe storms rolled through mid-Missouri Monday afternoon, producing hail and winds gusting up to 60 miles per... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of protestors marched around the state Capitol Monday afternoon to kickoff for a national six-week campaign... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Sometimes it can be hard for parents to tell if their child's runny nose, sneezing and itchy and watery... More >>
in
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A truck pulling a camper trailer crashed on I-70 Monday morning, blocking both lanes for a time.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia School Board voted in favor of changing the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - New building, more space and better accessibility are a few highlights of the Jefferson City Community Health... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri residents may see political signs in areas where they were previously restricted under new legislation.... More >>
in