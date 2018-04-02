Two Arrests Made in Daniels Homicide

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested 23-year-old James Robert Thompson at 4:50 Sunday afternoon in connection with the Brian Daniels homicide.

Police arrested Thompson at Grindstone Parkway and Churchill Drive for First Degree Murder. The bond is $2 million cash only.

At 5:00 Sunday afternoon, police detained 24-year-old Christopher James Hurt in regard to the homicide investigation. Columbia Police were serving a search warrant at Hurt's home at 250 Apple Tree Court.

They arrested him for Felony Possession of Controlled Substances (cocaine), and later Felony Hindering Prosecution. Hurt's bond is $9,000 for the two charges.

The case is still under investigation.

Pictured: James Robert Thompson