Two Boys Drown
WARRENTON (AP) - Two young boys drowned this afternoon while at a baby-sitter's house in the eastern Missouri community of Warrenton. Warren County Sheriff Kevin Harrison says two boys, ages 2 and 3, died, but says additional details will be released through the Warrenton police department. Authorities tell Channel 4, KMOV-TV, that the boys drowned in an above ground pool at a private residence. Additional information was not immediately available from the police.
