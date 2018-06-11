Two businesses fail CPD alcohol compliance check

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check on six businesses Monday.

CPD investigated the businesses to see if they would sell alcohol to minors.

The following businesses did sell alcohol to minors:

La Siesta Mexican Restaurant, 33 N. Ninth St.

La Terraza Mexican Grill, 1412 Forum Blvd.

The following businesses did not sell alcohol to minors:

Booche's, 110 S. Ninth St.

Shakespeare's Pizza, 3304 W. Broadway Business Park Court

Tap and Taste, 907 Rain Forest Parkway

Tiger Shop, 3500 Clark Lane

CPD is trying to combat underage drinking and said that businesses are the first line of defense against minors drinking alcohol.