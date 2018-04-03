Two carjacking suspects arrested after trying to flee police

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis authorities say two teen carjacking suspects have been arrested after trying to flee police.

Police say an officer on Sunday morning spotted a vehicle matching the description of one reported stolen earlier in the week. They say the stolen car took off and later crashed into another vehicle in St. Louis.

St. Louis Police Lt. Perry Johnson says two suspects got out of the car, one of whom was armed with a shotgun, and ran. Police say they lost sight of the two until someone called 911, saying they saw someone running across a hotel parking lot with a shotgun.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports officers quickly located and arrested the 17 and 18-year-old suspects.