Two cars involved in shots fired incident

COLUMBIA - Shots were fired between a four door sedan and a dark colored SUV in the area of Paris Road and Whitegate Drive Thursday, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers were sent to the area where shots were fired, but both vehicles had fled the scene. The officers found shell casings in the area and the investigation is still in progress.

CPD said it is unsure of how many people were in both cars and there were not reports of injuries from the incident.

Anyone who has any information regarding is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.