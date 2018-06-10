Two charged in drive-by shooting of 6-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Two Kansas City men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a 6-year-old girl dead.

The Kansas City Star reports Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced charges Wednesday afternoon against 19-year-old Howard Chase and 21-year-old Leandre Smith. The two also are charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Angel Hooper was with her father leaving a Kansas City convenience store on Oct. 17 when someone in a passing car filed multiple shots toward the store, hitting the little girl. Baker says she was not the intended target.

Prosecutors have asked that Chase and Smith be held without bond. Online court records indicate neither had obtained an attorney Wednesday evening.