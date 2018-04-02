Two charged in fight over sale of Michael Brown shirts

CLAYTON—Two people face charges for a fight in Ferguson over the sale of commemorative Michael Brown shirts.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Tuesday filed felony second-degree assault charges against 35-year-old Latonya Ewings of St. Louis and 36-year-old Calvin Carter of Jennings.

Brown was fatally shot on Aug. 9, 2014, during a confrontation with Ferguson officer Darren Wilson. Wilson was not charged, but the shooting set off months of unrest.

In October, Tony Petty and Pearlie Gordon were selling "Justice for Mike Brown" merchandise. Gordon is the mother of Michael Brown's Sr.'s wife.

Gordon told authorities they were rushed by a group of people, including Michael Brown's mother, Lesley McSpadden, who was opposed to the sale of the shirts. McSpadden has not been charged.