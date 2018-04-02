Two charged in Joplin beating and strangling death

JOPLIN (AP) - Two men are charged with second-degree murder in the beating and strangling death of a 71-year-old Joplin man.

Joplin police say 21-year-old Anthony Carter and 26-year-old Kristopher Smith, both of the Joplin area, were arrested and charged Wednesday in the death of David McKibben, a treasurer at the First Baptist Church.

McKibben's body was found in his apartment Saturday. The Joplin Globe reports police said in a news release that the suspects appeared to target McKibben and his death was not a random act of violence.

Some items were taken from McKibben's home but police would not say if he was killed as part of a robbery or if the items were taken as an afterthought.

Online court records do not show that either suspect has an attorney.