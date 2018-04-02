Two Columbia men arrested on evidence of meth production

COLUMBIA - Two Columbia men were arrested by Columbia Police after officers located evidence of meth production inside a car at Columbia Park.

Officers were sent to the 3700 block of South Scott Blvd. Thursday afternoon and arrested Mark Saxon Gianoli, 35, and Howard Dean Nichols, 38.

According to Boone County Joint Communications, Gianoli and Nichols were unconscious inside a vehicle in the parking lot, and authorities found a capped needle and two pipes in Gianoli's pocket.

Officers then uncovered a large plastic bottle giving off a strong chemical odor, 13 Clonazepam pills in a pill bottle, 16 Lorazepam pills in a pill bottle and several items related to the production of methamphetamine.

Gianoli and Nichols were both arrested for, among other things, felony manufacturing and distribution of a controlled substance.