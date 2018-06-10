Two Columbia men face federal charges after methamphetamine bust

JEFFERSON CITY - Two Columbia men were charged in federal court Friday for attempting to distribute methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Ryan Ellingboe, 40, and Shane Callahan, 29, of Columbia, were were arrested Thursday when a St. Charles County Sheriff's deputy stopped Ellingboe, driving a Cadillac Escalade, for a traffic violation. Callahan was a passenger in the vehicle. The deputy smelled burnt marijuana and conducted a search. The deputy found a bag of approximately one pound of methamphetamine behind the glove box.

Ellingboe and Callahan told law enforcement they traveled from Columbia that morning to meet a customer in St. Charles who wanted to purchase meth. The two told deputies they acquired the drugs from a man staying at a Columbia hotel. Todd Zazilenski, of Phoenix, Az., was arrested after authorities found approximately three pounds of methamphetamine in his hotel room.

The three men were accused of attempting to distribute methamphetamine in Boone County and elsewhere from April 2015 to May 14, 2015.

All three were in federal custody Friday morning pending a detention hearing.