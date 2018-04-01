Two Columbia residents arrested after Christmas day pursuit

FULTON - Two Columbia residents are in jail tonight after a short car chase ends badly in Fulton.

Fulton Police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by Joshua Black this afternoon which had been reported stolen. Black drove north on Bluff Street before crashing into a chain link fence. He attempted to flee and was arrested after a short pursuit.

Black had two active arrest warrants from Callaway and Boone Counties for resisting an officer.

Black was taken into custody for 2 counts of felony resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, manufacture of an imitation controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree property damage, and several traffic violations.

Devon Shockley of Columbia was in the car with Black. She was also arrested and has a previous larceny charge against her.

Both Black and Shockley were taken to Callaway County Jail.