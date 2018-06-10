Two Columbia streets still closed due to flooding

COLUMBIA - Some Columbia streets were still impassable Tuesday afternoon, hours after a flash flood watch ended.

Brushwood Lake Rd. and Blackfoot Rd. were under water, as is the MKT trail near the Scott Blvd. bridge.

Gale Blomenkamp, battalion chief for Boone County Fire District, said the roads could be open by the end of the day.

"It it just depends on how fast it recedes," he said.

The flooding otherwise had no impact, according to the fire district.

"Nothing major has happened, no down power lines, no down trees," Blomenkamp said.

There were still some low areas outside of Columbia that could have water over the roads, and he said drivers should be careful when driving through high water.

