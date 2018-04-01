Two crashes on I-70 snarl traffic, one sends woman to hospital

BOONE COUNTY - Two accidents on westbound I-70 had traffic backed up east of Route Z Wednesday morning, and one of them left a woman in critical condition.

Boone County Public Safety said the first accident occurred about 8:50 a.m. That accident resulted in no injuries, according to Gale Blomenkamp with the Boone County Fire Protection District.

Blomenkamp said, as a result of the westbound traffic backup following the first accident, a second accident occurred near Route Z about 9:15 a.m.

The second accident happened when a semi-truck collided with a Ford pickup, crushing the truck between the tractor-trailer and the north-side guardrail of I-70 westbound, according to Blomenkamp. The driver of the semi truck briefly continued westbound, under the Route Z overpass, and collided with the rear end of another semi truck.

Blomenkamp said a fourth vehicle side-swiped the crushed Ford pickup just east of the Route Z overpass.

The driver of the Ford pickup, an elderly woman, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, Blomenkamp said. The driver of the semi truck that hit the Ford pickup had minor injuries. No other injuries occurred, according to Blomenkamp.

When KOMU 8 Reporter Andria Kirkland arrived on the scene, there were emergency vehicles in both lanes of I-70 westbound.

Blomenkamp said traffic was diverted around the accident using the on and off ramps of the Route Z overpass.

As of 10:45 a.m., one lane of westbound I-70 was open, but traffic was still slow-moving.

Blomenkamp said he expected it would take two hours to clean up the accident.