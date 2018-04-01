Two Dead After Angel Flight Crashes in NY

EPHRATAH, N.Y. - The founder of Angel Flight Northeast says he's "tremendously saddened" to hear that one of its flights crashed in upstate New York, killing two passengers. Investigators are searching for the pilot, who is missing.



Angel Flight President Larry Camerlin said in a statement Friday night that "no words can adequately express our sorrow."



The Federal Aviation Administration said the flight originated in Bedford, Mass., and crashed about a half-mile west of Caroga, N.Y., just after 5 p.m. Friday. It was headed to Rome, N.Y., before crashing about 57 miles to the east, near Caroga.



Fulton County Sheriff Thomas Lorey said most of the Piper PA 34 aircraft was submerged in a large pond in a wooded area in Ephratah, about an hour west of Albany. He said the investigation will continue in the morning, when divers can enter the water.



Angel Flight is a nonprofit that arranges free air transportation for sick patients from volunteer pilots.