Two Dead In Missouri Tornadoes

Copyright 2007 The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) -Two residents of rural Missouri are dead after high winds, perhaps a tornado, struck their mobile home. Forty-four-year-old Kent Ensor and 25-year-old Kristy Secrease died when winds pummeled the home near Paris, a town of about 1,500 residents 55 miles northeast of Columbia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the bodies were found 400 feet from where the mobile home was sitting. National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Truett in St. Louis said there have been reports that the winds were from a tornado, but the weather service has not yet confirmed that. High winds in the area downed trees, power lines and utility poles. Authorities say some of the falling trees left minor damage to homes in Callaway, Audrain and Monroe counties. In the St. Louis area, nearly 10,000 customers of AmerenUE were without power Thursday morning from wind, lightning strikes and downed trees.