Two Dead in News Helicopter Crash Were in Chopper

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Fire Department says the two people killed when a KOMO-TV news helicopter crashed Tuesday morning outside its station near the Space Needle were inside the chopper.

Seattle Fire Department spokesman Kyle Moore says in addition to the fatalities, a 37-year-old man who managed to free himself from a car at the accident scene was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The station says the helicopter apparently was lifting off from its rooftop when it possibly hit the side of the building and went down, hitting several vehicles on Broad Street.

Moore says the crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.