Two dead in southeast Missouri trailer fire

By: The Associated Press

WAPPAPELLO (AP) — Authorities in southeast Missouri are investigating after two people were found dead in a trailer fire.

KFVS reports the two victims were found dead after crews responded to a fire in a camper trailer in Wayne County. The victims' names haven't been released. Autopsies are planned for Monday.

Two people have been arrested, but it's unclear if formal charges have been filed.