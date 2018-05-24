Two dead in Springfield after standoff

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield police said they found a man and woman dead inside their home after a standoff that lasted about an hour.

Lt. Eric Reece said police were called to the home Wednesday evening by a young girl who said her mother had just been shot. The girl said she and her two younger siblings had escaped and run to a neighbor's home.

Springfield-area media report officers attempted to reach someone inside the home for about an hour before entering and finding a man and woman dead.

The three juveniles were taken into protective custody.

The couple's names and further details have not been released.