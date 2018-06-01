Two Dead in St. Louis Area Plane Crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A small plane crashed shortly after leaving the Spirit of St. Louis airport early Saturday morning, killing a father and daughter, affiliate KSDK reports.

KSDK reports that St. Louis County Police say a Cirrus SR-22 left Spirit Airport just before 5 a.m. for Texas. The plane went down west of the airport.

An adult male and his daughter died in the crash. The victims were identified as Chesterfield residents Shiv Patil, 41, and his daughter Sonia.

According to KSDK, the family was notified, and the NTSB and FAA will perform independent investigations of the incident.