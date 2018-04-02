Two Dead In U.S. 63 Accident

Relatives say 18-year-old Whitney Bentlage and 20-year-old Elizabeth Shea died as they were carpooling to cosmetology classes in Moberly.

The Highway Patrol says Bentlage lost control of the car Saturday on a wet stretch of U.S. 63 in Columbia. She traveled off the left side of the road, through the median and collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer.

Bentlage and Shea were thrown from the car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.