Two Dead in Wrong Way Crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Kansas City police have identified the

two people killed in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 435.

The accident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday when an SUV

going south in the northbound lanes hit a passenger car at high

speed.



The crash killed the car's driver, 44-year-old Diane Bronson,

and her 11-year-old daughter, Anna Bronson, of nearby Belton.

KMBC-TV reports Bronson had just rounded a curve when her car

was hit nearly head-on. Police Sgt. Jim Fuller says she probably

had no time to react.



The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital. Police were

following a tip about an SUV driving the wrong way earlier on

Interstate 70 and trying to find out if it was the same vehicle.