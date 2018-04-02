Two Dead in Wrong Way Crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Kansas City police have identified the
two people killed in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 435.
The accident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday when an SUV
going south in the northbound lanes hit a passenger car at high
speed.
The crash killed the car's driver, 44-year-old Diane Bronson,
and her 11-year-old daughter, Anna Bronson, of nearby Belton.
KMBC-TV reports Bronson had just rounded a curve when her car
was hit nearly head-on. Police Sgt. Jim Fuller says she probably
had no time to react.
The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital. Police were
following a tip about an SUV driving the wrong way earlier on
Interstate 70 and trying to find out if it was the same vehicle.
