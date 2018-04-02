Two Die, Four Injured in Franklin County Crash

ST. CLAIR - Authorities say a Missouri driver suspected of drunken driving in a double fatality crash has escaped from custody.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Saturday night on Missouri 100 when the driver of a Dodge Stratus failed to stop for a traffic signal. The driver then turned into the path of another car.



Two people from Villa Ridge were killed -- 56-year-old Mitchell R. Mantels and 46-year-old Tarlton M. Stephens. The driver of the Stratus and three others were injured and taken to hospitals.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Stratus driver bolted from the emergency room of the Mercy Hospital in Washington as he awaited booking on suspicion of drunken driving. Authorities are asking the public for help finding the driver.