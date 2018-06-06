Two Die in Car Accident

Moberly Police and Fire departments responded to calls of a car on fire at 5:29 a.m.

Police say the car was traveling east on Route A and went through the intersection before hitting a piece of machinery parked at a construction site on Terrill Road.

The car caught fire and the Randolph County Coroner pronounced both people in the car dead at the scene. Police have not released the victims' names. Both bodies were released to the Cater Funeral Home.

Both the county coroner and Moberly police are still investigating the accident.