Two Die In Highway 54 Wreck

The highway patrol says the crash killed 90-year old L.M. Baumgartner died shortly after the accident. Lynda K. Pryor of Kansas City died early Tuesday morning.

Baumgartner's 86-year-old wife was seriously injured and treated at University Hospital.

Troopers say Baumgartner crossed Hwy. 54 and was hit by a pick-up truck.

The driver of that truck was not seriously injured.