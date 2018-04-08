Two Die in Plane Crash

BATESVILLE, Ark. - The wreckage of a small plane has turned up in a wooded area near here, a day after the plane was reported missing. Both passengers died. The Cessna 182 operated by Barr Air Patrol of Mesquite, Texas, was found about 1 p.m. near the Batesville airport. Names of the victims were not released. The plane took off Thursday from Joliet, Ill., and was bound for Beaumont, Texas. The last contact came when it was over southern Missouri, leading to a search in Missouri and Arkansas. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.