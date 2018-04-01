Two Drown in Lake

The sheriff's office identifies the victims as Christopher Woodson, 25, and Travis Lawrence Jr., 21, both of St. Louis. They died at the scene, and rescuers found both bodies 20 yards from the shore of the partly-frozen lake. Another man in the boat swam to shore and is hospitalized. The sheriff says the men took a paddle boat from the resort's closed boat house. The boat sank because it did not have a plug in it.