Two eastern Missouri men dead in crash on I-70 near St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

WENTZVILLE - Two eastern Missouri men are dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Kevin Hase of Warrenton was driving a pickup truck west on the interstate at 9:40 p.m. Friday when he tried to pass a semitrailer on the left shoulder of the highway.

The patrol says Hase's vehicle struck the semi, crashed into the median wall and overturned before hitting a 2009 Ford Escape driven by 38-year-old Jeremy Matthews of O'Fallon.

A 1999 Saturn driven by 20-year-old Latisha Baker of St. Charles tried to avoid Matthews' vehicle and instead struck Hase's.

Hase and his passenger, 27-year-old Jeffrey Jackson of Warrenton, were pronounced dead at the scene. Matthews was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.