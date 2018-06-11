Two fatal accidents happen within 10 miles on I-70

COOPER COUNTY - A second accident on Interstate 70 Monday afternoon left a 21-year-old woman dead, just hours after a fatal accident involving two semi-trucks happened ten miles away.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Taylor Wilson of High Ridge was driving a Volkswagen Beetle and rear-ended a freightliner truck while it was stopped in traffic. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Reports said Wilson was wearing her seatbelt.

Earlier Monday, another accident killed 41-year-old Sean Gibson of Waynesboro, Georgia. The Highway Patrol's crash report said Gibson was driving a semi-truck eastbound on I-70 near mile marker 120 when he rear-ended another semi. Reports said Gibson was ejected on impact and his truck became engulfed in flames. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident also caused a Toyota RAV4 to overturn in the median. 45-year-old Debra Fisher and 74-year-old Phyllis Dangler were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.