Two finalists selected for Kansas City district superintendent

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City school district has selected two finalists for its superintendent post.

The board is seeking a replacement for Stephen Green, who left to take a similar position with a district just outside Atlanta.

Board chairman Jon Hile says the board would not reveal the names of the two candidates until about a week before each arrives in Kansas City next month. During the visits, they'll meet with parents, community and business leaders. The Kansas City Star reported that the candidate visits also will include a trip to a district school.

Information on the district's website shows that the superintendent's job will pay an annual salary in the range of $210,000 to $250,000. The district received more than 70 applications for the job.