Two Football Freshmen Hurt in Car Wreck

4 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, June 13 2013 Jun 13, 2013 Thursday, June 13, 2013 3:21:00 PM CDT June 13, 2013 in Tiger Talk
Source: The Associated Press
By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Two Missouri freshman football players are recovering from injuries they suffered in a traffic accident in Columbia.

Campus police say linebacker Eric Beisel and cornerback Anthony Sherrils were passengers in a Mazda that struck another car Tuesday morning. Authorities say it happened as the Mazda's driver attempted to turn onto a side street near Memorial Stadium.

Beisel, Sherrils and the driver were thrown into the Mazda's windshield. University police Capt. Scott Richardson says none of the injured occupants was wearing a seat belt.

They were taken to University Hospital with minor injuries. The Mazda's driver was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

The other driver remained hospitalized Wednesday afternoon in fair condition.

A team spokesman says the players won't face any punishment for the accident.

