Two Groups Combine to Recover $1.8 Million for Seniors

JEFFERSON CITY - A partnership between the Missouri Association of Area Agencies on Aging and the South Central Pension Rights Project led to a total of nearly $1.8 million dollars in pension recoveries, the groups announced in a release. Reports from the South Central Pension Rights Project also show an average income gain of $200 to $300 per senior.

The groups began collaborating in 2010 as part of the pension recovery project funded by the U.S. Administration on Aging. Missouri Association of Area Agencies on Aging president Mary Schaefer said changes in the economy increased the complexity of pension issues and the economic insecurity of Missouri seniors.

The $1.8 million comes from a total of 124 cases investigated by the two agencies over the past two years.