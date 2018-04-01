Two-Headed Snake Now Ad Icon

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - A Florida pharmaceutical company will pay $15,000 to use the St. Louis World Aquarium's two-headed snake in the company's ads. Nutra Pharma plans to use the snake, named We, as its corporate mascot and band icon over the next six months. The company uses snake venom in its research for treating HIV, AIDS, multiple sclerosis and other neurological and muscular diseases. The aquarium said it plans to use the money to support conservation and sponsor an environmental concert series next summer in New York. The aquarium acquired the two-headed black snake in 1999 and tried to sell it last January for $150,000, but there were no bidders.