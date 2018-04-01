Two Held In Fire That Killed Southeast Mo. Brothers

BUNKER, Mo. (AP) - Two men are being held in Little Rock, Ark., in connection with a fire that killed two young brothers in Missouri, a fire that authorities suspect was caused by a methamphetamine lab.

KFVS-TV says no charges have been filed but the men are considered persons of interest in the fire on Dec. 1 at a home in rural Reynolds County in southeast Missouri. The fire killed 2-year-old Charlie Piatt and his 3-month-old brother, J.J.

Sheriff Tom Volner has said that witnesses, including the mother of the children, believe a meth lab caused the fire. Evidence gathered at the fire scene is still being tested.

Three other children in the home suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation.