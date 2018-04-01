Two in custody following Sedalia drug bust with children present

SEDALIA - Two people are in custody after a drug-related search warrant led to the seizure of methamphetamine, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

Sedalia police said Crystle Wilson and Bradley Lawson were both in the apartment when officers entered.

Also in the home were two small children both under the age of 4.

A narcotics K9 unit performed a sniff test of the residence and police said that the dog alerted to illegal drugs within the apartment.

According to police, additional evidenced revealed the female subject was distributing methamphetamine from the apartment.

Wilson faces five felony charges, including possession, distribution and child endangerment.

Lawson faces charges of possession of a controlled substance.