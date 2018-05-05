Two in custody in fatal St. Joseph shooting

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Authorities say two people have been arrested in the St. Joseph shooting death of a recent high school graduate.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that police announced Thursday that a 19-year-old and 20-year-old from Buchanan County are in custody in the death of Skylar Powell. He was found dead early Wednesday morning, just days after he graduated from Benton High School.

His mother, Summer Phinney, described her son's graduation as one of the happiest days of her life.

Skylar's grandfather, Tom Powell, said he talked to his grandson around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Skylar texted his grandfather, saying he was waiting on a ride from a friend who was going to bring him to his grandfather's house.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.