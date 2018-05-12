Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 near Kingdom City

KINGDOM CITY - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-70 Westbound at about mile marker 150 Friday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened when a car that rolled over when it tried to avoid a semi-truck that was changing lanes. The semi-truck allegedly did not stop after the accident.

The driver and passenger in the car were injured. According to officials, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. A child was in the car as well, but was not injured. The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown.

Officials said a helicopter was coming to the scene of the crash.

KOMU 8's Emily Spain saw the crash as it happened and said traffic was slowing down on both sides of the highway.

[Editor's note: The truck was changing lanes, not merging onto the highway as originally stated.]