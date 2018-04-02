Two Injured in St. Louis After Train Hits Car

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Two people are in a St. Louis hospital in serious condition after a light rail train struck their car.

KSDK-TV reports that the accident happened Tuesday morning when the vehicle drove through a fence and ended up on a MetroLink track. An eastbound train was unable to stop and struck the car.

The victims are a man and woman, both in their 20s.

MetroLink officials say there were several people on the train, but they were not hurt.