Two injured in west Columbia head-on crash

COLUMBIA - Emergency crews responded to a head-on crash on Fairview Road near West Worley Street in west Columbia late Monday morning.

Ten units from the Columbia Fire Department and University Hospital Ambulance Service responded to the crash at 11:27 a.m. according to Boone County Joint Communications.

Columbia Fire Department Lieutenant Delwyn Duncan said when they first arrived they found two vehicles, both with heavy damage.

Witnesses said a red Pontiac, traveling south, crossed the center line, striking the CenturyLink truck head-on. The truck then overturned onto its passenger side.

"The driver of the red vehicle had already been removed by bystanders and was laying on the ground and the gentleman in the utility truck, we had to extricate using the jaws of life," Duncan said.

The two drivers were the only people in either vehicle at the time.

Duncan said both drivers were conscious and taken to University Hospital. The drivers' names and conditions are unknown at this time.

@KOMUnews witnesses say a small Pontiac crossed over the center line hitting the Century Link truck head on. pic.twitter.com/IgLpwZF3oU — Jenna Baker (@JBakerTV) October 5, 2015

