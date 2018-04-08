Two Injured, One Dead in Owensville Accident

COLUMBIA - An Owensville man died after being ejected from his vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Mathew R. Fisher, 26, drove west on Route Y in Owensville at high speeds. The vehicle then struck a fence and overturned ejecting Fisher and two other occupants.

The vehicle then came to rest on top of Fisher who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two occupants sustained moderate injuries.