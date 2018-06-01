Two Issues on Public School Board Agenda Could Shape Future

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School Board will discuss two issues Monday night concerning the short-term and long-term operation of the district.

The school board's agenda lists three reports about the Mill Creek Elementary redistricting plan. In December, the board approved a plan to redistrict the Mill Creek area to lower the school's student population by 110-130 students. The plan changes the borders around Mill Creek, Paxton-Keeley, Russell Boulevard and Grant Elementary schools. One of the reports at the school board meeting includes a transportation plan for next year's fifth-grade students at Mill Creek who choose to stay at the school and won't live on a bus route due to redistricting.

The board will also outline a plan for its search for a new superintendent. Last week, Chris Belcher announced his retirement starting June 30. Board President Christine King said the board will decide whether to hire within the district or begin an external search.

Belcher served five years as superintendent of CPS. He will take a position as a faculty member of the University of Missouri's College of Education.