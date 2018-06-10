Two Jefferson City Police Officers Injured In Pursuit

JEFFERSON CITY -Two Jefferson City Police Officers sustained injuries after being involved in a car chase and foot pursuit.

The initial contact began at 12:48 pm in the 3300 Block of W. Edgewood as a traffic stop for speeding. The vehicle, a 2005 Dodge Neon initially yielded to the officer, but before contact was made, the driver intentionally backed into the motorcycle officer conducting the stop. The driver then left the scene of the accident, but was located moments later and led pursuing officers through Western Jefferson City and ended in a Cole County neighborhood.

After fleeing on foot, the driver, a 30 year old non Jefferson City resident, ran through several back yards, over fences while being chased by a Jefferson City Police Officer.

The officer was able to catch the subject to the rear of homes in the 1300 block of Westview Drive, where the suspect continued actively fighting the officer by attempting to gain control of police equipment. The subject was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of officers from the Cole County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Both Officers were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The suspect was taken to a different hospital for evaluation for fit for confinement requirements. Charges have been submitted to the Cole County Prosecutor office related to this incident.