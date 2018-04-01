Two Kansas Men Plead Guilty to Dog Fighting Charges

KANSAS CITY -Two Kansas men have pleaded guilty to a federal dog fighting charge today.

38-year-old Pete Davis of Kansas City and42-year-old Melvin Robinson of Kansas City each pleaded guilty to one count of transporting animals for participation in an animal fighting venture.

The two men initially were charged in a criminal complaint alleging they owned dozens of dogs that they trained and took to dog fights.

They kept the dogs at a farm in Harrison County and at their residences in Kansas City.

On March 22 and 23, 2013, federal, state, and local investigators served search warrants at several locations, seizing 77 dogs and six chickens.

Sentencing is set for September 9, 2013. The defendants face a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.