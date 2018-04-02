Two KC Area Hospitals Won't Join HCA Midwest System

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A plan to add St. Joseph Medical Center in south Kansas City and St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs to the HCA Midwest Health System has been called off.

HCA and Ascension Health, which owns the two nonprofit hospitals, said the deal was off because the Federal Trade Commission had not approved it. The agency reviews hospital acquisitions for antitrust issues.

Carondelet spokeswoman Cyndi Fahrlander said she expected the hospitals to remain open. She would not say whether Carondelet would look for other buyers.

The Kansas City Star reports HCA Midwest owns eight hospitals and controls about 22 percent of the region's health market.

If the deal had been completed, HCA Midwest would have commanded about 28 percent of the market based on inpatient discharges.