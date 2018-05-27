Two Killed After Semi Hits Disabled Vehicle North of Sedalia

By: The Associated Press

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - Two people are dead after a tractor-trailer struck their disabled vehicle on a highway in west-central Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened late Thursday night on U.S. 65 in Pettis County, a few miles north of Sedalia.

Investigators said a Nissan driven by 67-year-old Eldon Coleman, of Sedalia, was disabled in the southbound lane because of an earlier crash. Coleman's vehicle was then hit by a south-bound semi.

The crash killed Coleman and his 43-year-old passenger, Melissa Coleman, also of Sedalia. A coroner pronounced the two dead at the scene.