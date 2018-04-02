Two killed in head-on collision on Interstate 70

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two people are dead after an accident on eastbound Interstate 70 near Kingdom City Saturday morning around 10 a.m.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said a black Jaguar traveling west crossed under the metal wiring in the median before jumping over a Volkswagen and landing on a silver Honda on the other side of the road.

The driver of the Jaguar, 64-year-old Darrell Burgess, was confirmed dead. 81-year-old Beverly Burgess, the passenger in the Jaguar, later died around 8 p.m. after being transported to University Hospital.

Troopers also said the driver of the Honda, 24-year-old Darion Jordan, is seriously injured. University Hospital said Monday Jordan was in good condition.

The major crash unit is investigating the accident. Both lanes were back open by 1:45 p.m.

[Editor's Note: The story was updated with details of the accident and information on Jordan's condition.]