Two Killed in KC Area Crash

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — Two men have been reported killed in a Kansas City area car accident.

Police in Lee's Summit said the accident occurred early Sunday when the driver tried to make a left turn onto Missouri 291 but lost control of the vehicle.

A source reported that the car slid through the intersection and struck a guard rail, then overturned. The crash and investigation closed the highway for a few hours.

Police said the driver and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released, but police said they were men in their early 20s.