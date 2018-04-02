Two-lane traffic reopens on I-70 Lamine River bridge

BOONE COUNTY - Construction on the I-70 bridges over the Lamine River is almost done and reopened to two-lane traffic in both directions Wednesday morning.

According to MoDOT, construction work is two weeks ahead of schedule.

The bridge rehabilitation project reduced traffic to one-lane in each direction at about the 93 mile-mark, just west of Boonville, for the past six weeks.

Construction crews spent the first four weeks, from June 12 to August 2, working on the eastbound bridge, before work on the westbound bridge began.

David Silvester, district engineer for MoDOT's Central District, said he's happy this portion of the project finished ahead of schedule.

"I-70 is the state's busiest rural corridor, and this project had a big impact on cross-state travel," he said. "The contractor on the job, Capital Paving and Construction LLC, really hustled to finish the job early and that means two fewer weeks of delays for motorists."

Silvester said at the height of construction, traffic westbound would back up for about four or five miles during peak hours on Friday and Sunday afternoons.

The bridges are approximately 50-years-old, and carry about 26,000 vehicles per day.

Some additional work on the bridges remains which will require occasional overnight lane closures until the entire project is completed in November 2016.

MoDOT said the maintenance work on the bridges will provide more than twenty years of uninterrupted service and a smoother ride for travelers.

The contract for the construction project cost $3.8 million.