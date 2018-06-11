Two life terms for man convicted of killing Missouri couple

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 28-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to two life terms for fatally stabbing a rural southwest Missouri couple four years ago.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Jose Huckleberry was convicted earlier of two counts of second-degree murder in the April 2011 deaths of Don and Helen Willingham. Both were 79 when they were killed in their home near Springfield.

The prosecution's main evidence was a 2012 law enforcement interview. It shows Huckleberry confessing to killing the couple after initially denying any involvement.

Huckleberry's attorney, Dewayne Perry, argued that Huckleberry was in bed during the killings and that Huckleberry was persuaded to confess to a crime he didn't commit.

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson said Huckleberry will be eligible for parole in about 50 years.