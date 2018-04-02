Two Lincoln Athletes Named to First Team Academic All-District

JEFFERSON CITY - Two members of the Lincoln women's track & field team, Michelle Cumberbatch and Anna-Kay James, have been selected to the CoSIDA/Capital One Academic All-District first team.

Cumberbatch, was the national runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 23-25. Cumberbatch entered the national title meet ranked third in the country in that event. Cumberbatch is not only a member of Lincoln's national title-winning 4x400-meter relay team at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, she earned an All-American distinction in that event as well after helping Lincoln finish as the national runner-up at the outdoor national championships. Cumberbatch achieved more athletic honers as she ended the indoor season ranked third in the MIAA and ninth nationally in the indoor 400-meter and wrapped up the year ranked fourth in the MIAA in the outdoor 400-meter.

James took fourth in the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships to earn All-American honors after winning that event at the MIAA Indoor Championship meet. James also qualified for the NCAA Division Outdoor Championships in the 100-meter hurdles. She won that event at the MIAA title meet with the eighth-best time in the country, 13.55. That time ended up being the MIAA's only automatic-qualifying time in the 100-meter hurdles all season. James earned All-American honors during the outdoor season after helping LU's 4x100-meter relay team finish fifth at the national championships.

Both athletes helped Lincoln win its third-straight MIAA indoor and MIAA outdoor championships during the 2012-13 campaign. The Blue Tigers finished as the national runner-up at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championships and tied for third at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championships. Lincoln was ranked No. 1 in the country by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for most of the outdoor season.

The MIAA was well-represented on the 16-member CoSIDA/Capital One Academic All-District first team, with 12 league athletes making the list. Pittsburg State, which had four athletes honored, Truman State and Lincoln were the only league programs with multiple selections while Central Missouri, Fort Hays State, Nebraska-Kearney and Southwest Baptist each had one honoree.

With their selections to the all-district team, Cumberbatch and James will now be placed on the ballot for the CoSIDA/Capital One Academic All-American team, which will be voted upon and released in early June.